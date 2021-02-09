Wesco International (WCC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Fastenal Company, and The Toro Company.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.40, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Based on Wesco International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion and net profit of $80.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.15 billion and had a net profit of $64.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.