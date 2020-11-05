Wesco International (WCC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Wesco International (WCC) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $56.56 average price target.

Wesco International’s market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WCC in relation to earlier this year.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.