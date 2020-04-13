WesBanco (WSBC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Hold rating on WesBanco (WSBC) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

WesBanco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33.

Based on WesBanco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and net profit of $36.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a net profit of $43.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSBC in relation to earlier this year.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.