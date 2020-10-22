WesBanco (WSBC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on WesBanco (WSBC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dime Community Bancshares, People’s United Financial, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

WesBanco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.17.

The company has a one-year high of $39.24 and a one-year low of $17.46. Currently, WesBanco has an average volume of 238.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSBC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.