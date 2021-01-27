WesBanco (WSBC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on WesBanco (WSBC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

WesBanco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.17.

Based on WesBanco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and net profit of $41.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a net profit of $37.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WSBC in relation to earlier this year.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.