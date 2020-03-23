Werner Enterprises (WERN) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Buy rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Werner Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.78, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.04 and a one-year low of $27.27. Currently, Werner Enterprises has an average volume of 493.9K.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.