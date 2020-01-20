Werner Enterprises (WERN) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN) on January 15 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.73, close to its 52-week high of $39.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Werner Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Werner Enterprises’ market cap is currently $2.68B and has a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.