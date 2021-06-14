Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King reiterated a Buy rating on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.27, close to its 52-week low of $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #504 out of 7551 analysts.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOWL in relation to earlier this year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer.