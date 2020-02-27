Wendy’s (WEN) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $24.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wendy’s’ market cap is currently $5.28B and has a P/E ratio of 40.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Todd Allan Penegor, the President & CEO of WEN sold 283,733 shares for a total of $6,054,862.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals.