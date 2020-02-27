Wendy’s (WEN) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $24.67 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $16.25. Currently, Wendy’s has an average volume of 2.26M.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals.