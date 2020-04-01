Wendy’s (WEN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 15.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, implying a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Wendy’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $427 million and net profit of $26.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $398 million and had a net profit of $18.83 million.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.