Wendy’s (WEN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 59.0% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.30, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $6.83. Currently, Wendy’s has an average volume of 5.69M.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.