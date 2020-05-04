Wendy’s (WEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.19.

Wendy’s’ market cap is currently $4.33B and has a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.91.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.