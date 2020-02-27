Wendy’s (WEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $24.67 average price target, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Northcoast Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Wendy’s’ market cap is currently $5.04B and has a P/E ratio of 40.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.76.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals.