Welltower (WELL) Initiated with a Sell at BMO Capital

Welltower (WELL) received a Sell rating and a $75.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.52, close to its 52-week high of $76.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $74.77 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.87 and a one-year low of $36.08. Currently, Welltower has an average volume of 2.19M.

Ohio-based Welltower, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in senior housing, assisted living and memory care communities, post-acute care facilities, and medical office buildings. It also owns hospitals and other healthcare properties outside of the United States.