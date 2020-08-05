Welltower (WELL) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Welltower (WELL), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.89.

Welltower’s market cap is currently $22.25B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.