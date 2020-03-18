Welltower (WELL) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Welltower (WELL), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.63, close to its 52-week low of $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.55, representing a 97.3% upside. In a report issued on March 9, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.17 and a one-year low of $35.30. Currently, Welltower has an average volume of 3.05M.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.