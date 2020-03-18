Welltower (WELL) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Welltower (WELL) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.63, close to its 52-week low of $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.2% and a 22.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Boston Properties, Mack-Cali Realty, and Camden Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $75.82 average price target, which is a 90.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Welltower’s market cap is currently $15.85B and has a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.