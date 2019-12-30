Wells Fargo’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 87.5% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Chesapeake Utilities, and Dominion Resources.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.36, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $13.52B and has a P/E ratio of 21.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.05.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Electric Transmission & Distribution; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Midstream Investments; and Other Operations.