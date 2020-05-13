Wells Fargo’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on Alliant Energy (LNT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Edison International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliant Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a one-year high of $60.28 and a one-year low of $37.66. Currently, Alliant Energy has an average volume of 1.96M.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through two segments: Utility and Non-utility, Parent and Other. The utility segment consists of Interstate Power and Light Co. and Wisconsin Power & Light Co. The Interstate Power & Light Co. is a public utility engaged principally in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas in selective markets in Iowa and southern Minnesota. The Wisconsin Power and Light Co. is a public utility engaged principally in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas in selective markets in southern and central Wisconsin. The Non-utility, Parent and Other segment includes the operations of Resources and its subsidiaries, Corporate Services, the Alliant Energy parent company, and any Alliant Energy parent company consolidating adjustments. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.