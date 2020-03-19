Wells Fargo’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -37.9% and a 0.0% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Whiting Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Berry Petroleum.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Berry Petroleum’s market cap is currently $190.9M and has a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Berry Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.