Wells Fargo’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.50, close to its 52-week high of $45.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States.