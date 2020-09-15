Wells Fargo’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo upgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.86.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.0% and a 17.4% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Berry Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whiting Petroleum Corporation with a $29.00 average price target, a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WLL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives the revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.