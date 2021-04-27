Wells Fargo (WFC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo (WFC) on April 25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wells Fargo with a $44.67 average price target, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.68 and a one-year low of $20.76. Currently, Wells Fargo has an average volume of 32.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WFC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1852, California-based Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified financial services company, which is engaged in banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More on WFC: