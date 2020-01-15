Wells Fargo (WFC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo (WFC) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wells Fargo is a Hold with an average price target of $53.30, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wells Fargo’s market cap is currently $208.5B and has a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.