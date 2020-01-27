Wells Fargo (WFC) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Wells Fargo (WFC), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wells Fargo is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $51.15.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.75 and a one-year low of $43.34. Currently, Wells Fargo has an average volume of 18.24M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.