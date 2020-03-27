Wells Fargo Upgrades NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) to Hold

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.3% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextGen Healthcare with a $14.50 average price target, representing a 67.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.12 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, NextGen Healthcare has an average volume of 379.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NXGN in relation to earlier this year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.