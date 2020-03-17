Wells Fargo Upgrades Cummins (CMI) to Buy

Wells Fargo analyst Andy Casey upgraded Cummins (CMI) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.45, close to its 52-week low of $122.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $181.13 average price target, which is a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $20.56B and has a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.

