Wells Fargo Upgrades Chipotle (CMG) to Buy

Chipotle (CMG) received a Buy rating from Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $736.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $917.60, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $980.00 price target.

Chipotle’s market cap is currently $20.44B and has a P/E ratio of 59.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMG in relation to earlier this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.