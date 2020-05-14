Wells Fargo Thinks Velocity Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Velocity Financial (VEL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.76, close to its 52-week low of $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Starwood Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velocity Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Velocity Financial’s market cap is currently $58.25M and has a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.39.

Velocity Financial, Inc. operates a real estate finance company. It originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company was founded by Christopher D. Farrar and Jeffrey T. Taylor in 2004 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.