Wells Fargo Thinks US Bancorp’s Stock is Going to Recover

Christine Brown- April 5, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.19, close to its 52-week low of $28.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $52.29, implying a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $47.45B and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

