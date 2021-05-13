Wells Fargo Thinks Shift Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Shift Technologies (SFT), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.40, close to its 52-week low of $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 78.0% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift Technologies with a $12.60 average price target, which is a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

