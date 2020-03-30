Wells Fargo Thinks First Interstate Bancsystem’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.40, close to its 52-week low of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, People’s United Financial, and Associated Banc-Corp.

First Interstate Bancsystem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

The company has a one-year high of $43.84 and a one-year low of $24.50. Currently, First Interstate Bancsystem has an average volume of 252K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIBK in relation to earlier this year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.