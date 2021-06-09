Wells Fargo Thinks Eargo’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on June 1, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Eargo (EAR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.39, close to its 52-week low of $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eargo.

The company has a one-year high of $76.75 and a one-year low of $30.71. Currently, Eargo has an average volume of 512.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EAR in relation to earlier this year.

Eargo Inc is a medical device company, focused on improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. The company offers hearing aids, professional support services, and other insurance-related services. The product portfolio includes Eargo Neo HiFi, Eargo Neo, Eargo Max, and related accessories.