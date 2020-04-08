Wells Fargo Thinks CDK Global’s Stock is Going to Recover

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.70, close to its 52-week low of $29.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Alliance Data Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDK Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33, representing a 40.7% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

CDK Global’s market cap is currently $4.09B and has a P/E ratio of 75.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.80.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.