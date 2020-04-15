Wells Fargo Thinks ANGI Homeservices’ Stock is Going to Recover

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.66, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 75.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, Activision Blizzard, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.94, a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ANGI Homeservices’ market cap is currently $2.84B and has a P/E ratio of 83.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.