Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Sell Rating for United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Insurance Holdings with a $6.25 average price target.

Based on United Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $213 million and GAAP net loss of $74.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $208 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.28 million.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products include condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.