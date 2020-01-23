Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Travelers Companies (TRV)

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $139.25, a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, KBW also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Travelers Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.01 billion and net profit of $393 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.8 billion and had a net profit of $616 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, William Heyman, the Vice Chairman of TRV sold 1,000 shares for a total of $137,080.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance.