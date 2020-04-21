Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Travelers Companies (TRV), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $121.78.

Travelers Companies’ market cap is currently $25.74B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRV in relation to earlier this year.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.