Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Sell Rating for CSI Compressco (CCLP)

Wells Fargo analyst Sharon Lui maintained a Sell rating on CSI Compressco (CCLP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.59.

Lui has an average return of 29.6% when recommending CSI Compressco.

According to TipRanks.com, Lui is ranked #1671 out of 5940 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSI Compressco is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.98 and a one-year low of $1.59. Currently, CSI Compressco has an average volume of 85.53K.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It offers compression services, new equipment sales, and aftermarket services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.