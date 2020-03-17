Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Sell Rating for CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.92, close to its 52-week low of $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, Magellan Midstream, and Pembina Pipeline.

CNX Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

CNX Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $710.7M and has a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It operates its business through the following segments: Anchor Systems and Additional Systems.