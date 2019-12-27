Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.66, close to its 52-week high of $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 65.9% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Hold with an average price target of $48.00.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $823 million and net profit of $222 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $767 million and had a net profit of $223 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZION in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Scott Mclean, the President of ZION sold 44,706 shares for a total of $2,289,392.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.