Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Brian Anderson- July 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.73, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Park Hotels & Resorts, Diamondrock, and RLJ Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of $36.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a net profit of $16.7 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

