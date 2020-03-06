Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.26, close to its 52-week low of $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Associated Banc-Corp, Commerce Bancshares, and First Republic Bank.

People’s United Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

People’s United Financial’s market cap is currently $6.19B and has a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments.