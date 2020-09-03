Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

Wells Fargo analyst Jacob Hughes maintained a Hold rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is ranked #2589 out of 6934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a $10.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.67 and a one-year low of $2.81. Currently, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 585.4K.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of specialty products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include M-72, Lorzone, ConZip, OB Complete, and Divigel. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.