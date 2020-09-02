Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Kimco Realty (KIM)

Wells Fargo analyst Tammi Fique maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty (KIM) on August 31. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fique is ranked #5761 out of 6924 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kimco Realty with a $13.32 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kimco Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $239 million and net profit of $748 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $285 million and had a net profit of $101 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and operation of open-air shopping centers. It also specializes in shopping center acquisitions, development and management. The company was founded by Milton Cooper and Martin S. Kimmel in 1973 and is headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY.