Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Hartford Financial (HIG)

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hartford Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.11, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.75 and a one-year low of $45.93. Currently, Hartford Financial has an average volume of 1.79M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans.