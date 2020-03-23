Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.19, close to its 52-week low of $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $126.79 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Expedia’s market cap is currently $6.83B and has a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia.