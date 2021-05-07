Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for American International Group (AIG)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on American International Group (AIG) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

American International Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.62.

Based on American International Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.68 billion and GAAP net loss of $53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.83 billion and had a net profit of $929 million.

Founded in 1919, New York-based American International Group, Inc. is a finance and insurance corporation. The company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Legacy Portfolio.