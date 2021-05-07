Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for United Parcel (UPS)

In a report issued on April 27, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPS), with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $214.78, close to its 52-week high of $215.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $206.29, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $215.75 and a one-year low of $88.85. Currently, United Parcel has an average volume of 3.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1907, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions. The company also operates one of the largest airlines in the world and has the world’s largest fleet of alternative-powered vehicles. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight.

